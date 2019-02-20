On Tuesday night, London’s O2 Academy Brixton was overcome with “Big Witch Energy” as Maggie Rogers brought out surprise guest Florence Welch during her performance of “Light On.”

Welch and Rogers make a bewitching pair. “Light On” crackles with the same cathartic energy as Welch’s early hits, and Rogers’ soothing voice and Welch’s towering trills sound gorgeous together in harmony. The fact that the full moon is in Virgo was not lost on the two singers — Rogers called Welch her “musical big sister” and “a powerful witch,” and Welch apparently joked pre-show that the venue would “get sucked into a witchy goddess moon vortex.”

brixton ive got a little surprise for you tonight 🌙 pic.twitter.com/vEfVWRag6H — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) February 19, 2019

The O2 Academy Brixton is the largest venue Rogers has headlined in her career so far, but it certainly won’t be for long. Rogers is breaking records as more and more people discover her cathartic indie-pop with each passing day. Welch is headlining some festivals this year, including Governor’s Ball in New York, and it’s not hard to imagine Rogers there in a few years, too. Rogers may have called herself a witch, but don’t pin her success on the full moon. It’s all raw talent and hard work.

was inducted into the south london coven under the full moon tonight. giant thank you to my musical big sis @flo_tweet for making this special night one ill never forget 🌙💙✨ 📷 gaelle beri pic.twitter.com/gMbzYszI8i — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) February 20, 2019

Virgo super moon special.

Thank you for having me sister @maggierogers x 🌕♍️✨

Photo: Gaelle Beri pic.twitter.com/ou0G6Dq0uO — florence welch (@flo_tweet) February 20, 2019

Watch fan-shot footage of Florence Welch and Maggie Rogers performing “Light On” in London below.