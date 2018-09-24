Getty Image

It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it looks like Maroon 5 are going to be performing at halftime of this year’s Super Bowl. The biggest music showcase of the year is likely going to Adam Levine and company, and while Maroon 5 has a track record of sustained success and pop hits that make them a solid pick, not everybody is in love with the idea. This has fans dreaming of who else could land that gig, which makes recent comments from Dave Grohl interesting. The Foo Fighters frontman recently said that over the years, his band has been approached multiple times about doing the halftime show.

In a recent interview with KROQ, Grohl said:

“I’ve had multiple conversations over the years with them where they say, ‘We want to have a rock and roll band. Do you think you could do it? Do you think you could do a stadium?’ I was, like, ‘Yeah man, we do it all the time.’ We’re, like, ‘Oh my God, I think we’re gonna do the Super Bowl!’ And then it’ll be, like, Madonna or Katy Perry or somebody like that.”

He went on to say, “I actually got really hammered at this party in France once, and got to meet the dude that does the Super Bowl thing, and I was, like, ‘I don’t even want to do the Super Bowl! I used to want to do it. Now I don’t want to do it anymore!'”

