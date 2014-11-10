Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins On The New U2 Album: It ‘Sounds Like A Fart’

U2’s latest album, Songs of Innocence, has a not-horrible 65 rating on Metacritic. It’s on the divide between passing and failing, which sounds about right; it’s not actively terrible, like No Line on the Horizon, but no one’s gonna question you if you already removed it from your iTunes. Much of the bad press Innocence received had to do with its distribution model, so it’s sort of refreshing to hear a musician, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, bad-mouth the actual music.
Though he did save some vitriol for the release method, too.
“I mean, I think they probably thought it was gonna be a great idea, ‘Here’s the deal: everybody who has an iPhone, gets your record. And they get it for free!’ And they thought, probably, ‘Well that’s pretty awesome!’ but they didn’t really take into consideration the Big Brother feeling that kinda goes along with like, ‘[In menacing voice] You have the new U2 record’…You couldn’t get rid of it and they actually had to come up with an app to get rid of it, that’s horrible.
“I liked all the YouTube footage of all the crap: ‘What the f*ck is this sh*t doin’ on my phone, dog? Get this sh*t off my phone, dog!’ Haha, it was like, HAHAHAHAhahaha.
“What happened to U2, man? I don’t think people are that hyped on them,” he [said]. “I don’t know that any of that new album has anything great on it,” Hawkins continues. “I listened to it once, but it’s so marred by that whole sort of, like I said, Orwellian, 1984 extreme that it just kinda sounds like a fart any way you listen to it.” (Via)
Thedge, Bonobos, Adam Claytwothousandpounds, and Larry Mullen Sr.’s Son will respond with their thoughts on Sonic Highways by sending you an iMessage you can never delete.
Dude is hating on u2 because he’s in a shitty band.
but he’s not he’s in the foo fighters
Hes in U2?
Foo Fighters are rock for people who want to listen to regular rock music without having to grow a curly mustache and buy all their clothes at the thrift store.
“Let he who is without dadrock throw the first shade.” – Elvis 2:25
A Foo Fighter talking about albums lacking in greatness? My irony meter is already broken from the Lena Dunham thing last week.
Exactly. Ff have become pop rock. Laaaaame.
mm i love pop rocks
*Correction
A Fart with a beat.
It’s weird: all the irrational, dumb criticisms of U2 from Twitter idiots recently has made it nigh-impossible for me to take any criticism of them seriously at all. Even a talented professional musician like this fellow admittedly can’t evaluate the music without thinking about the peripheral factor of the release method. And, Orwellian, really? With Seth and Amy? A free album is “Orwellian” now. What a dumb thing to say. If people really care enough about having an unwanted album (that they didn’t have to pay for and don’t have to listen to) to use terminology like that, then those people really have to get their priorities in order.
I’m glad people spoke up about it. Imagine Apple throwing a random album into your iTunes once a month. Like an album of the month club you didn’t sign up for, now add in that it’s a bit of a hassle to get rid of.
Hmm… I don’t see how your scenario changes anything about what I just said. Long as I didn’t have to pay for or listen to anything I didn’t want to, I would not give a single shit. I’d be glad that it was happening, in fact, because there would probably be some good stuff mixed in there, as there was with this U2 album. And I maintain that if you have a problem with being given free stuff that you don’t have to listen to, that doesn’t take up any kind of finite space, then you are some grade-A White Whine material.
Your scenario doesn’t change anything about what I just said. If I don’t have to pay for it, and I don’t have to listen to it, then bring it the fuck on. I’d probably even find some good albums in that deal, just as there were some good songs on this U2 album. Whether it happens once or on a monthly basis, complaining about this kind of thing, where you get free stuff that you don’t have to listen to and that doesn’t take up any kind of finite space in your life, is just grade-A White Whine material. There are plenty of real things in this world that you could complain about instead and avoid sounding like a spoiled asshole.
And it’s my understanding that all album of the month clubs are designed to be difficult to get rid of. In case you were being ironic in this whole reply, I apologize for missing the joke.
The album takes up space. A lot of people max out their phone’s storage, no matter how big the hard drive is, and they were forced to sacrifice some of that space for something they didn’t ask for and didn’t want.
Apple releases and iOS update, and now you have to delete Electric Ladyland or Angry Birds to make room for it because you can’t delete a U2 record that’s for all intents and purposes a virus.
Don’t think it’s intelligent to allow iTunes to perform automatic downloads on your phone when its storage (which isn’t a hard drive, fyi) is so limited. But are you telling me it’s impossible to delete the album from an iOS device to which it’s been downloaded? Because that I didn’t know, and I can certainly see how that’d be frustrating. Think I’d blame iOS for that, instead of U2, but whatever. And I think I’d argue that, for at least a good 33.3% of the album’s intents and purposes, it’s music.
You guys post almost as much Foo Fighters/Dave Grohl stuff as you did Breaking Bad stuff while that was still on the air. Your Breaking Bad levels seem to be tapering off though.
I know we all love Dave Grohl, but Foo Fighters are hardly putting out pulse pounding, genre defining rock. I like Big Me, and Everlong. And Hero is okay. That’s pretty much it.
He actually said nothing at all about the music, other than how the distribution model affected his opinion of it, but we’re still proud of you for competing, Josh. Hit that “I posted!” Button and claim your snack.
I don’t get it. It’s a free album. Ignore it.
If the gubmint was blasting the thing through our televisions, radios, and had The Edge outside your house silently watching you masturbate, I might have a problem.
Taylor Hawkins has massive music cred, dog.
It’s not a particularly bad album in any way, but it’s also definitely not good either.
So it’s cool to hate on Foo Fighters now? The one mainstream rock band that actually tries new things and takes risks?
How did you arrive at this conclusion? Foo fighters just released an album that tried to draw influence from eight different cities. It ended up sounding almost exactly like their previous work. What risks did they take that NO other band on Earth is taking right now? Because I’m pretty sure even other mainstream arena acts are breaking ground with sprawling double albums (Arcade Fire) and new albums that harken back to their glory days in a non-derivative way (Weezer). Foo Fighters is, and always has been, lowest-common-denominator power pop.