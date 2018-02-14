Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love both famously have histories with drugs: The Nirvana frontman had drugs in his system when he died in 1994, and Love went to rehab in 2005. Now it turns out that their daughter, the 25-year-old Frances Bean Cobain, has dealt with some issues of her own, as she revealed in an Instagram post yesterday.

Sharing a selfie taken in Oahu, she says that yesterday was “her second sober birthday” and calls addiction “an everyday battle.” She wrote about her decision to share this journey of hers, which she had previously decided to keep private, saying that she hopes her story can help others: