Frank Ocean recently started hosting queer club nights in New York, called PrEP+, and they have apparently become a source for new music from Ocean. He reportedly debuted two new songs at the first one, and at last night’s event, he busted out a new remix of SZA’s “The Weekend.” Photos and videos are not allowed during the event, but somebody managed to sneak a two-minute clip of the new remix.

Ocean discussed the origin of PrEP+ in a Tumblr post after its debut, writing, “Club culture around late 70s and 80s nightlife in NYC was a special, much talked about and written about thing. From the star studded midtown clubs like studio 54 and the first danceteria to the downtown clubs like Mudd + paradise garage. The figures, the music, the looks, the lack of regulation haha. […] I decided to name, what was otherwise going to be a night of lights and music inspired by an era of clubbing that I loved PrEP+ because while designing the club which is inside of an old glass factory basement in Queens […] I started to imagine in an era where so many lives were lost and so much promise was lost forever along with them, what would it have been like if something, anything had existed that in all probability would’ve saved thousands and thousands of lives. I’m an artist, it’s core to my job to imagine realities that don’t necessarily exist and it’s a joy to.”

Listen to a snippet of Ocean’s remix of SZA’s “The Weekend” above.