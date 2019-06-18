Jackie Lee Young

Frankie Cosmos have remained busy in 2019 with their singles series, Haunted Items, but now they have a full-blown album on the way: Close It Quietly will be released on September 6 via Sub Pop (and it’s 21 tracks long). To mark the occasion, they’re shared a video for the upbeat new single “Windows,” which features the band’s Greta Kline and Eliza Doyle having a heck of a day. In the jovial clip, they hit the streets, pet a dog, ride scooters, put on clown makeup, and otherwise have a very silly time.

Kline said of the single, “This song takes place during the waiting period of healing, not knowing how to proceed or how to find the path to forgiveness. The inner versus the outer- learning to see yourself as part of the whole. For me the lyrics cover some of the slow movements of relationships, the shifts that occur in ways of thinking over time.”

Drummer Luke Pyenson also said of the album, “Everything will sound like Frankie Cosmos because Greta has such a distinct voice (literally and figuratively). We have so much latitude to experiment with the instrumental music, and this time around we really took advantage of that.”