Getty Image
Music

Freddie Gibbs And Madlib Show Major Love In Their Funky Tiny Desk Concert

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

When Madlib and Freddie Gibbs turn up for a Tiny Desk Concert, the setup is a lot more complex than you might think. That’s because, according to NPR, Madlib insisted that the duo needed to play with a vintage New York-based funk and soul ensemble called El Michels Affair rather than simply setting up an MPC or hiring a few day players.

The additional effort turned out to be well worth it, as the band not only boosts the live quality of Madlib’s jazz-inflected, off-kilter jazz and soul loops from Bandana, they embellish and improvise throughout the set, bringing an unpredictable and joyous approach to Freddie’s frankly astonishing displays of slippery lyricism and jaw-dropping breath control. As Freddie himself jokes midway through the set, “It seem like a fun job, but it’s very hard. The degree of difficulty of this sh*t is very high.”

You might not know it to watch Freddie zone out as he delivers his jam-packed bars with easy grace and gruff-voiced swagger, bobbing his head with his eyes closed for much of the set, but never losing a bit of his reserved but vibrant energy. The set, which includes hard hitters “Education,” “Gat Damn,” and “Soul Right,” concludes with “Freestyle Sh*t” and a display of sincere affection for Madlib by Freddie, who douses his musical partner in compliments and a great big bear hug.

Check out the Freddie Gibbs And Madlib Tiny Desk Concert above and their collected videos from Bandana here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Crate Digging: Captain Cat, Relick, And More Bandcamp Albums From November
by: FacebookTwitter
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past
by: Twitter
These Standalone Podcast Episodes Will Make Holiday Travel A Breeze
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×