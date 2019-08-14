Getty Image

After releasing their joint album Bandana in June, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib apparently still had something left in the tank: Today, the pair have shared a new song, “The Next Day,” as part of the Adult Swim Singles series. The track features a guest verse from Madlib’s younger brother Oh No, as well as soulful, sample-based production that will make fans of the duo feel at home. On a related note, the pair are set to perform at the Adult Swim Festival in November.

Gibbs thinks highly of his latest album with Madlib: During a recent appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning show, he said that his raps on Bandana are better than MF Doom’s on Madvillainy, which was also made with Madlib. He said, “I used to hate when people would be like, ‘Oh yeah, this Madvillain.’ I’m a competitive guy and I know Doom can’t rap as good as me at all. He can’t rap like this, fam. He made a good project. […] I was like, ‘I can rap better than this dude and can I make a better album than him.’ That was my focus. I gotta make something as great as he made.”

Listen to ‘The Next Day” above, and read our review of Bandana here.