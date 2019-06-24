Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Over a year ago, it was announced that Meek Mill was working on an Amazon Prime Video documentary series about his legal journey. Earlier this year, Amazon unveiled the first Free Meek teaser, and now they have shared the first trailer.

The trailer video description reads, “This intimate documentary series chronicles Meek Mill’s transformation from chart-topping rapper to galvanizing face of criminal justice reform. As Meek, his family and his legal team fight for his freedom, cameras capture the birth of the #FREEMEEK movement and re-investigate a case filled with allegations of dirty cops and systemic corruption in a broken judicial system.”

Mill previously said of the series, “Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform.”

Executive producer Eli Holzman also said previously, “Every day of Meek’s adult life has been lived under the threat of incarceration, if not actually behind bars. With our partners at Roc Nation and the incredible team at Amazon Studios, we are privileged to take on the responsibility of crafting the definitive documentary on Meek’s story, the corrupt system he continues to navigate to ensure his freedom, and the larger issue of long-tail probation in our country. Hopefully Meek and the millions like him won’t have to wait for justice much longer.”



