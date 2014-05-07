Froggy Fresh Is Back With ‘Stolen Bikes 2,’ The Greatest Music Video Ever Made

A good music video doesn’t just play us a song. Real artists use their videos to not only bring a new single to the masses, but also to tell a story that burrows its way into our heart via our eyes, and then builds a bed and breakfast within our souls. Do you think that Michael Jackson wanted to settle for mediocre concert footage for “Thriller”? That Meatloaf just wanted us to watch some people dancing for “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”? Or that Nelson was content with just sitting in a room and strumming their guitars for “Love and Affection”? Hell no. Those artists wanted to create the greatest music video of all-time, and each of them had succeeded at the time. But now, they all take one step back.

The Internet’s most dynamic rapper, Froggy Fresh – he of “Why’s James crying?” fame – is back with a brand new song and video, entitled, “Stolen Bikes 2,” which is the sequel to last year’s “Stolen Bikes.” It tells the story of Froggy and his best friend, Money Maker Mike, as they get neck deep into the dark game of candy selling in order to buy their bikes back from the despicable James. But more than just an entertaining story, these boys – nay, MEN! – are teaching us a very important lesson about standing up for ourselves.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you… “Stolen Bikes 2,” starring Froggy Fresh and Money Maker Mike.