Future Gets Introspective On ‘Lose It All Today,’ Pondering Who Will Stick Around

Future is putting his fans on the game in his new loosie “Lose It All Today,” a song about who to trust, which comes on the heels of Future’s set at the inaugural Day N Vegas festival earlier this month.

“We can lose it all today, would you be there for me tomorrow?” Future asks on the chorus. “If you love me like you say, there will never be a problem / If we lose it all today, can I depend on you tomorrow?” Future spends his verse pondering with an introspective look on his current status and fame while acknowledging that the groupies and potential friends won’t be around if he was to “Lose It All Today.”

In addition to releasing “Lose It All Today” Wednesday, Future hopped on DVSN’s single “No Cryin” last month with a coldhearted verse. In the month of October, Future celebrated the five-year anniversary of his 13th mixtape Monster by uploading the 16-track project to all streaming services as well. Future will close out a strong 2019, which included placements in our best hip-hop albums of the 2010s and a co-headlining tour with Meek Mill, by headlining Rolling Loud Los Angeles.

Listen to “Lose It All Today” in the clip above.