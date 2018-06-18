Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It had always been James Castaneda’s dream to work in the music industry. While studying music at the University of Southern California, he was given his first taste of what it was like by accepting work at one of the biggest music festivals in the country, Coachella. He loved it and that exact passion turned Castaneda into an expert in his field, and also made him a highly-esteemed leader in lighting design. Since Coachella, James has visually directed lights at other major music festivals such as Electric Daisy Carnival and Lollapalooza, as well as shows for The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, and Gucci Mane.

To make sure that these incredible shows truly elevate the experience of thousands of concertgoers, Castaneda normally has several memory-intensive programs open at the same time on his computer to help run his lights. One of the programs might control the array of colors he can command and another might help him visualize the outcome of his proposed light design.

During a demonstration at CRE8CON, Castaneda showed how Intel® Optane™ memory has been a huge help in his work, allowing for a smooth process with his lighting designs. What would normally be a challenge for most computers felt seamless as Castaneda produced an incredible light show right before the audience’s eyes while 10 different programs ran. It was an amazing sight and something that pushed viewers to imagine what Castaneda and others in his field can do in a festival space with the help of this tech.

