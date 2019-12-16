Future Paid Tribute To Juice WRLD By Performing ‘Fine China’ At Rolling Loud LA

Juice WRLD made plenty of friends in hip-hop before his death, and one of the biggest career-wise was Future: The two teamed up on a collaborative mixtape in 2018, WRLD On Drugs. At the time, the mixtape was Juice WRLD’s highest-charting release thanks to its peak at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Future was at Rolling Loud Los Angeles this weekend, and he used some of his time on stage to honor his former collaborator with a performance of “Fine China.”

With images of Juice WRLD on the screens behind him, Future said to the audience as the backing track started to play, “If you know this sh*t, we gonna sing this sh*t for Juice.”

LOVE! Future paid tribute to Juice Wrld during his #RollingLoud set‼️🙏🏽💜 pic.twitter.com/TUKo5WSbT5 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) December 16, 2019

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend Ally Lotti also spoke at Rolling Loud. Clearly emotional, she talked about how Juice loved his fans and wanted them to remain positive in their lives.

Ally Lotti shares a positive message with Juice Wrld fans @RollingLoud LA “Turn that negative into a positive” 💜 pic.twitter.com/OtAGVgfxlp — UPROXX (@UPROXX) December 16, 2019

Juice WRLD spoke highly about working with Future in a 2018 interview, saying, “We kinda got cool over the last couple months and we met in the studio and clicked automatically. We linked up in the same place in Atlanta and made a lot of songs. […] I think we [made WRLD On Drugs] in five [days]. We made probably twice as many songs as we dropped, as well. I gotta go back and listen to them [to consider releasing them]. I learned some life lessons from him, like how to move and be smart.”

On a related note, WRLD On Drugs — along with Future’s two solo albums, Goodbye & Good Riddance and Death Race For Love — just re-entered the charts this week, with the solo albums placing inside the top ten.

Watch a clip of Future’s tribute to Juice WRLD above.