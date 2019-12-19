Future Links Up With His ‘1800 Seconds’ Fam In The Upscale ‘What It Do’ Video

Future released new music Wednesday in the form of the music video for “What It Do.” The perpetual output of music from Future isn’t unnoticed, with this year — like many for the rapper this decade — resulting in multiple released projects (The Wizrd, Save Me, and 1800 Seconds Vol.2: Curated by Future).

A loose single released in September, “What It Do” finds Future playing on the theme of his latest full-length project, 1800 Seconds Vol.2: Curated by Future, an album that Future doesn’t rap on but is actually the Executive Producer for. The idea is for Future to mentor eight up-and-coming artists, but with no guarantee that he’ll sign them. In the video, the group, dressed in all white, attend a dinner sponsored by the album’s partner 1800. Future humbly obliges a photo op before peeling off in spectacular fashion inside of a luxurious two-door car in the end — haters be damned!

Before releasing the “What It Do” video, Future reflected on his tour with Meek Mill, saying, “We were just gambling every night,” while the “Fine China” rapper paid his respects to the late Juice WRLD with a sensational performance of their song together at Rolling Loud LA. Speaking of sensational, Future opens up in his latest interview via Uproxx about his dislike of memes because he doesn’t “get paid for them.”

Watch Future’s video for “What It Do” in the clip above, and read our interview here.