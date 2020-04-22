Last year, Netflix released the explosive documentary chronicling the failure of the high-profile Fyre Festival. The festival landed the founder Billy McFarland in jail and Ja Rule in hot water. But the documentary also generated viral success for Andy King, who quickly became a meme after revealing what he almost had to do to save the festival. King now aims to flip the script and bring people together through a virtual festival experience.

King is hosting the livestream music festival Room Service, a three-day live event with an eclectic lineup of musicians. Boasting acts like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gallant, Mxmtoon, Yungblud, and more, the entire festival benefits charity. Room Service is free to view, but virtual attendees are asked to donate to funds which will benefit the non-profit organizations Feeding America and Sweet Relief to provide support to those in need during the pandemic. The festival goes down from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26, which is almost exactly three years after Fyre was scheduled to take place.

In a statement, King detailed his excitement about the virtual festival: “I’m beyond thrilled to host Room Service this weekend and bring everybody some well-deserved joy and distraction. This festival gives us a chance to translate the anniversary of Fyre into some real good that’s needed in the world right now.”

Watch the Room Service Music Festival trailer above and check out the full lineup below.

The three-day festival kicks off 4/24. RSVP here.

