One of the bigger and more fascinating music stories of the past couple years was the Fyre Festival, which is notable for the myriad of grandiose promises that it failed to deliver on. It was set to be an opulent destination festival, but instead it looked more like a camping trip gone wrong. It’s a fascinating tale, and now Netflix has revealed that a documentary about the whole fiasco is forthcoming: Fyre is set to begin streaming on January 18, and now the streaming service has shared a brief trailer of the film.

Netflix calls the movie “a revealing new doc about the insanity and rapid unraveling of Fyre Festival: the greatest party that never happened,” adding that it “gives a first-hand look into the disastrous crash of Fyre as told by the organizers themselves.”

Get your exclusive first look at FYRE — a revealing new doc about the insanity and rapid unraveling of Fyre Festival: the greatest party that never happened. Premieres January 18. #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/B4iaR3UJwM — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 10, 2018

In March, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland shared a statement in which he was apologetic about how things unfolded, saying, “I deeply regret my actions, and I apologize to my investors, team, family and supporters who I let down. […] I grossly underestimated the resources that would be necessary to hold an event of this magnitude. In an attempt to raise what I thought were needed funds, I lied to investors about various aspects of Fyre Media and my personal finances. Those lies included false documents and information.”

Watch the preview for Fyre above.