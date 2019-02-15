Netflix

Both of the recent Fyre Festival documentaries have shown that ultimately, the event was an interesting idea that was executed at a tremendously poor level. Ja Rule still seems to have hope for the concept of the fest, though, and it looks like he’s going to try doing it again. A TMZ cameraman caught up with Ja Rule at LAX yesterday and towards the end of their conversation, the rapper said before walking away and laughing, “It is the most iconic festival that never was, so I have plans to create the iconic music festival, but you didn’t hear it from me.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, he said he hasn’t watched either of the Fyre Festival documentaries yet, and when asked if he can laugh about everything that happened now, he responded, “It’s not funny to me, man. It’s heartbreaking to me. It was something that I really, really wanted to be special and amazing, and it just didn’t turn out that way. But, you know, in the midst of chaos is opportunity.” He then spoke some about his new Iconn app, which is similar to the Fyre app in that it strives to become a hub for booking talent.

Ja Rule previously apologized for his role in the Fyre Festival, writing on Instagram alongside a photo of the unpaid caterer who lost thousands of dollars, “My heart goes out to this lovely lady… MaryAnne Rolle we’ve never met but I’m devastated that something that was meant to be amazing, turn out to be such a disaster and hurt so many ppl… SORRY to anyone who has been negatively effected by the festival.”