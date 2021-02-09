Last fall, Gabriel Garzón-Montano released his dynamic album Agüita, filled with both heart sore ballads and upbeat tunes. Now looking to expand the sonic reaches of his music, Garzón-Montano has enlisted electronic producer Armando Young and singer Jamila Woods for a thumping remix of his lovelorn track “Someone.”

Speaking to her decision to hop on the remix, Woods said she’s been a longtime fan of Garzón-Montano’s music: “I’ve been a big fan of Gabriel for a while and it was so fun to re-make this song with him! The lyrics are so visual and vulnerable and the story of the song really resonated with me. Armando’s remix brought such a good energy and made it one of those songs that invites you to dance your feelings out.”

Echoing Woods’ statement, Garzón-Montano praised both of the musicians for their contribution to the track. “I’m grateful to be able to make such beautiful music with friends,” he said. “Armando is a beast and Jamila is a monster so I was in the most loving hands. I’m honored to present this ‘Someone’ remix.”

Listen to Garzón-Montano’s “Someone (Remix)” by Young with Woods above.

Agüita is out now via Jagjaguwar. Get it here.