Gene Simmons Was A Massive Tool To Eric Stonestreet’s Mom

#Eric Stonestreet #Modern Family #Twitter
05.29.14 4 years ago 39 Comments

Gene Simmons is no one’s idea of a good guy. He’s a shameless huckster, everything shameless about the music industry personified in a bitter gargoyle with a Napoleon complex (Destroyer is still a great album, though!). But even the most strident Simmons haters can’t believe he’s now bullying MOMS, in this case, Eric Stonestreet’s. Here’s what the Modern Family star wrote on Instagram:

The most unlikely of feuds extended to Twitter:

“I HAVE A MOTHER.” That is the most Gene Simmons response possible — also be sure to note that nowhere does he apologize. He instead deflects the blame, calling Eric’s mom a liar.

So wait, was she making it up and they’ve kissed and made up, or is he being sarcastic? I’m so confused. Screw this, I’m going to listen to “Love Gun.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eric Stonestreet#Modern Family#Twitter
TAGSERIC STONESTREETgene simmonsKISSMODERN FAMILYTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP