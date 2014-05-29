Gene Simmons Was A Massive Tool To Eric Stonestreet’s Mom

Gene Simmons is no one’s idea of a good guy. He’s a shameless huckster, everything shameless about the music industry personified in a bitter gargoyle with a Napoleon complex (Destroyer is still a great album, though!). But even the most strident Simmons haters can’t believe he’s now bullying MOMS, in this case, Eric Stonestreet’s. Here’s what the Modern Family star wrote on Instagram:
The most unlikely of feuds extended to Twitter:
“I HAVE A MOTHER.” That is the most Gene Simmons response possible — also be sure to note that nowhere does he apologize. He instead deflects the blame, calling Eric’s mom a liar.
So wait, was she making it up and they’ve kissed and made up, or is he being sarcastic? I’m so confused. Screw this, I’m going to listen to “Love Gun.”
Gene Simmons is what happens to a person who has never had his ass thoroughly kicked.
This. Like a Stan Smith vs Stelio Kontos ass kicking.
A lot of people in the world could seriously benefit from a thorough ass kicking. Just saying’.
Its so easy to spot those kinds of guys. Nothing worse than a guy that will say disrespectful shit because he has absolutely no idea that it could get him punched in the mouth.
Yep. Perfectly said.
I can’t really generate much feeling either way for Gene. I mean he’s a shameless corporate sell out, but people like his generic rock music and most of the time he’s so just there.
Plus his Arena football team sucks so bad a team from Spokane whooped their ass, and that’s just sad.
Why are Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons flying commercial?
It was a flight for research. KISS Airlines coming at ya in 2015.
Because they wanted to splurg and not take the Greyhound.
They had Super Saver points they wanted to redeem
If Eric Stonestreet were to beat up Gene Simmons, I would be so happy.
I’m waiting for the Simmons rebuttal of: “my dad could beat up your dad.”
At least they were picking on somebody in their own age bracket.
My wife was out with a bachelorette party in Manhattan a few years ago, and the maid of honor had concocted some stupid scavenger hunt for them to do. One of the things they had to do was to accost a total stranger and get him to write down his definition of love.
Well, as they start to look, they ran into Stonestreet. He was nice enough to play along and wrote down something that went like this:
I may have driven a car with a KISS Army bumper sticker in high school, but if these two go to war, I’m siding with Stonestreet all the way.
“Also BJ’s” is the new “In Bed”. Try it with fortune cookies.
Does Simmons pause in his douchebaginess to ask if the woman he’s harassing is a mother? “Before I continue to be a twatwaffle to you, I must ask: do you have any kids? Because I have a mother; I would never be disrespectful to a mother.”
I used to think Simmons was a god when I was younger, then I got to know the “man” behind the makeup. Nothing but a money-grubbing, vain, delusional sell-out douchebag of the highest degree.
Bruce Dickinson doesn’t have to worry about this. He flies the planes.
Flight 666 all the way!
And now, tonight’s headlines:
KISS’s Gene Simmons an asshole
Sun rises in east; sets in west
Tea Party rep makes extremist comments, nixes compromise
Death: It affects everyone eventually
McConaughey smokes joint, smiles
I want A&E to greenlight an 8 episode reality series of Stonestreet kicking Simmons ass.
It’s like David Brent said, “How can I hate women? My mum’s one”
I’m guessing he’s a dick so many times a day that he doesn’t remember this specific incident, because it wasn’t being caught on camera for his show. If he could actually be held accountable, he’d be kind or at least tolerable.
I always wanted to like him. It comes and goes. He’s got a great wife and two decent kids.
When i was a teen he and Paul were guests on “Oprah” for some reason. He was being a sexist pig and my brother and I thought it was hysterical. Oprah asks, “Just how long is your tongue” (saying it in a very non-salacious manner). Without pausing he says, “Long enough to make you my very best friend.” She looked mortified, my brother and I couldn’t stop laughing.
Gene Simmons is easily one of the douchiest guys ever. Kiss is probably the most overrated band ever. Their only fans are the ones that were kids in the 70’s that liked fireworks with bad rock and roll and can only appreciate their music now with a sub-conscious nostalgia because it certainly doesn’t hold up.
Guilty as charged.
– cranks up Shout It Out Loud and turns up air guitar to 11 –
Let he who is without sin play the first Skrillex track.
That banner image made me think that Limbaugh was out promoting his Rush Revere books.
I’d love to see Gene Simmons get his ass kicked by Eric Stonestreet as his Modern Family character.
Preferably in makeup as Fizbo the Ass-Kicking Clown.
Now I’m so sad that this won’t actually happen.
Kiss sucks and Gene has always been a dick. Watch him make Henry Rollins make mouth noises during this uncomfortable interview:
[www.youtube.com] <start at 4:18 on part 1, to show Gene's main interest in life. (hint: it is not the fans)
[www.youtube.com] <part two
I went to college with his son, and we took quite a few creative writing classes together. Based on the level of asshat that I had to deal with, I’d believe this.
Didn’t he get in trouble a few years ago for just straight up plagiarizing an entire comic book series?
Yup, Nick Simmons plagarized the works of Tite Kubo, creator of Bleach. Simmons completely copied Kubo’s art style, every single detail.
I want to see every individual Simmons pissed off in his life unite to give him the beatdown to end all beatdowns. Eric Stonestreet, Anthony Cumia, Ace Freely, Peter Criss…..
Feel free to add to the list.
Gene Simmons is a douche? What the what?
The only shocking thing about this story is the coincidence of it all.
Considering the alternative of a story involving ‘Gene Simmons,’ ‘tool’ and ‘your mom,’ this is the infinitely preferable option for Stonestreet
I illegally download KISS songs all the time and share, not because I like KISS< but because it pisses Gene off so much he threatens to sue and take my house.