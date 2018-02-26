George FitzGerald And Bonobo’s Major Life Experiences Unite Them On ‘Outgrown’

02.26.18 2 weeks ago

Today UK producer George FitzGerald has shared the third single from his upcoming album, All That Must Be. You can listen to “Outgrown” above.

The song is a collaboration between FitzGerald and UK ex-pat, Bonobo. The two performers who have toured and performed together, also share a similar approach to production, making this track both a savvy move and something that feels and sounds like an inevitability.

The strength of their work together not only stems from similar musical sensibilities, but similar life experiences. All That Must Be focuses on FitzGerald’s choice to step away from the club scene where he got his start, because he’s getting older and has also recently become a father. In a statement made around the announcement of All That Must Be, FitzGerald said: “I wanted to mirror the uncanniness you feel when a massive event happens in your life. Everything looks and sounds the same but it’s somehow different. Your surroundings are less intelligible.”

As our own Editorial Director noted when she attended Bonobo’s homecoming LA show last year, his album Migration, one of our 50 Best Albums of 2017, deals with another major life event: his decision to move from Brighton in the UK to Los Angeles.

“Outgrown” follows the release of “Roll Back” and “Burns.”

In addition to Bonobo, All That Must Be features collaborations with Lil Silva (“Roll Back”), Hudson Scott (“Nobody But You”) and Tracey Thorn (“Half Light”).

All That Must Be will be released on 3/9 via Domino Records. You can pre-order and pre-save the album here.

Around The Web

TAGSAll That Must BeBONOBOGeorge FitzGerald

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP