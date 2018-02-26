Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Today UK producer George FitzGerald has shared the third single from his upcoming album, All That Must Be. You can listen to “Outgrown” above.

The song is a collaboration between FitzGerald and UK ex-pat, Bonobo. The two performers who have toured and performed together, also share a similar approach to production, making this track both a savvy move and something that feels and sounds like an inevitability.

The strength of their work together not only stems from similar musical sensibilities, but similar life experiences. All That Must Be focuses on FitzGerald’s choice to step away from the club scene where he got his start, because he’s getting older and has also recently become a father. In a statement made around the announcement of All That Must Be, FitzGerald said: “I wanted to mirror the uncanniness you feel when a massive event happens in your life. Everything looks and sounds the same but it’s somehow different. Your surroundings are less intelligible.”

As our own Editorial Director noted when she attended Bonobo’s homecoming LA show last year, his album Migration, one of our 50 Best Albums of 2017, deals with another major life event: his decision to move from Brighton in the UK to Los Angeles.

“Outgrown” follows the release of “Roll Back” and “Burns.”

In addition to Bonobo, All That Must Be features collaborations with Lil Silva (“Roll Back”), Hudson Scott (“Nobody But You”) and Tracey Thorn (“Half Light”).

All That Must Be will be released on 3/9 via Domino Records. You can pre-order and pre-save the album here.