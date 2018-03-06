Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

UK producer George FitzGerald is back again with the fourth cut from his upcoming album All That Must Be. You can listen to “Nobody But You,” FitzGerald’s collaboration with Hudson Scott above.

At nearly five minutes “Nobody But You” is a powerful, relentless club track heard through the haze of memory, with Scott’s vocal characterizing the song’s themes of longing and desire.

Like previous singles “Outgrown” and “Rollback,” “Nobody But You” is another collaborative effort.

In a press release FitzGerald revealed he met the vocalist through mutual friends:

“This track reminds me of my friends in South London and late Summer nights trailing through pubs and house parties with them. Hudson Scott is a singer I found through those friendships and the tone of his voice was a beautiful addition to the instrumental.”

The theme of nostalgia for FitzGerald’s youth connects with the singles we’ve heard from the album so far, “Roll Back” being about turning back time, “Outgrown” about personal growth and “Burns” focusing on slow changes over time.

Tour dates:

03/19 — Munich, DE @ Ampere

03/20 — Berlin, DE @ Schwuz

03/21 — Cologne, DE @ Yuca

03/22 — Paris, FR @ Nouveau Casino

03/23 — Brussels, BE @ AB Club

03/24 — Utrecht, NL @ Catch Festival

03/26 — Brighton, GB @ The Haunt

03/27 — London, GB @ Islington Assembly Hall

03/28 — Glasgow, GB @ The Art School

03/29 — Manchester, GB @ Gorilla

05/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/10 –- Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

05/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Gallery

05/13 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

05/15 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

05/16 — Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel

05/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB

05/18 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott

05/19 — New York, NY @ Rough Trade

All That Must Be will be released on 3/9 via Domino Records. You can pre-order and pre-save the album here.