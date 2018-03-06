George FitzGerald Shares Another Stunning Collaboration, ‘Nobody But You’ Featuring Hudson Scott

03.06.18 4 days ago

UK producer George FitzGerald is back again with the fourth cut from his upcoming album All That Must Be. You can listen to “Nobody But You,” FitzGerald’s collaboration with Hudson Scott above.

At nearly five minutes “Nobody But You” is a powerful, relentless club track heard through the haze of memory, with Scott’s vocal characterizing the song’s themes of longing and desire.

Like previous singles “Outgrown” and “Rollback,” “Nobody But You” is another collaborative effort.

In a press release FitzGerald revealed he met the vocalist through mutual friends:

“This track reminds me of my friends in South London and late Summer nights trailing through pubs and house parties with them. Hudson Scott is a singer I found through those friendships and the tone of his voice was a beautiful addition to the instrumental.”

The theme of nostalgia for FitzGerald’s youth connects with the singles we’ve heard from the album so far, “Roll Back” being about turning back time, “Outgrown” about personal growth and “Burns” focusing on slow changes over time.

Tour dates:
03/19 — Munich, DE @ Ampere
03/20 — Berlin, DE @ Schwuz
03/21 — Cologne, DE @ Yuca
03/22 — Paris, FR @ Nouveau Casino
03/23 — Brussels, BE @ AB Club
03/24 — Utrecht, NL @ Catch Festival
03/26 — Brighton, GB @ The Haunt
03/27 — London, GB @ Islington Assembly Hall
03/28 — Glasgow, GB @ The Art School
03/29 — Manchester, GB @ Gorilla
05/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/10 –- Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
05/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Gallery
05/13 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
05/15 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
05/16 — Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel
05/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB
05/18 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott
05/19 — New York, NY @ Rough Trade

All That Must Be will be released on 3/9 via Domino Records. You can pre-order and pre-save the album here.

