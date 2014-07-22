The George Harrison Memorial Tree In Los Angeles Was Killed By Actual Beetles

Getty Image

A tree planted in Los Angeles in memory of Beatles great George Harrison was taken down by the buggiest of ironies when the ten-year-old pine was infested by insects over the weekend. That’s right, the George Harrison Tree was killed by actual beetles.

The sapling, which had grown to more than ten feet tall, was planted in 2004 near Griffith Observatory in memory of Harrison, who spent his last years in Los Angeles before dying in 2001 at the age of 58. Harrison, an avid gardner for most of his adult life, was cremated at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

The tree was accompanied by a plaque reading: “In memory of a great humanitarian who touched the world as an artist, a musician and a gardener.” It also had a quote from the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi: “For the forest to be green, each tree must be green.”

A councilman told the Los Angeles Times that the tree will be replaced soon.

