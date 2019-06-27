Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Drake Looks ‘Out Of Shape’ While Evaluating His Basketball Skills

Music News Editor
06.27.19

Getty Image

Every now and then, Drake, a noted and passionate basketball fan, will share some video of himself getting shots up. For example, he did so back in April, when he posted clips of himself and Tory Lanez playing 1-on-1. Now some pros have reacted to footage of Drake’s game, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had some not-so-kind words about the rapper’s physique.

House Of Highlights got a bunch of NBA players and other people around the game to check out some footage of Drake playing and give their thoughts about his game. Antetokounmpo was the most critical of them all, criticizing his defensive skills and saying of his fitness: “He’s definitely got to get in shape. I feel like he looks like he’s out of shape, a little bit.”

Antetokounmpo had positive things to say too, though. He complimented his step-back shot, his follow-through, and even compared him to Brian Scalabrine (although not favorably). He also said, “You can definitely see that he knows how to play.”

Meanwhile, Drake got plenty of praise from the other people in the video. Both Lou Williams and Bradley Beal compared his style of play to Paul Pierce, and Pascal Siakam was clearly impressed by some of the shots that Drake hit.

Watch the full video below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSBradley BealDrakeGiannis AntetokounmpoLou Williamspascal siakam
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 16 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP