The late Blackalicious MC Gift Of Gab left behind a sizable collection of recordings the group will be sharing in the future. Today, the first of his posthumous releases, “Vice Grip,” dropped, providing fans of the Oakland native’s intricate lyrics a heaping dose of them as he again puts on a breathless display of vocal virtuosity over a rollicking beat.

Gift Of Gab passed away this June at the age of 50. In a statement, Blackalicious producer DJ Xcel wrote, “Our brother was an MCs’ MC who dedicated his life to his craft. One of the greatest to ever do it. He’s the most prolific person I’ve ever known. He was all about pushing the boundaries of his art form in the most authentic way possible. He truly believed in the healing power of music. He viewed himself as a vessel used by a higher power whose purpose was to give positive contributions to humanity through Rhyme.”

Blackalicious’ label Quannum has enough material from Gab to release unheard music for “years to come.” Gab was one of several prominent figures the underground rap world has lost over the past few months, including Zumbi of Zion I, MF DOOM, and Squeak of Pivot Gang.

Listen to “Vice Grip” above.