Girlpool Announces Their New Album With The Lush Single ‘Hire’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last year, Girlpool’s sophomore record Powerplant climbed its way up to Uproxx’s list of the top 20 rock albums of 2017, where it was noted as “massively impressive,” showcasing the duo’s “increased mastery of interlocking harmonies while bringing in a more fleshed-out full band sound to emphasize the intensity of the lyrical content.”

After some time apart honing in on individual projects, Girlpool (made up of Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad) are announcing a new album today with the release of a lush single “Hire.” The track, which will appear on What Chaos Is Imaginary, is a blissed-out exposition that captures the duo’s maturation both musically and mentally. It’s a swaying piece that surges into a convicting conclusion, backed by lurching guitars – “I let it live like a payday of mine / I can’t let live be / I’m scoring memory just to look at quiet history.”

What Chaos Is Imaginary is out February 1 via ANTI- Records. Pre-order it here, and catch Girlpool on tour at one of the dates below.

4/04 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport *

4/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

4/06 –Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

4/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

4/11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

4/12 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

4/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

4/16 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

4/17 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

4/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

4/19 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig *

4/20 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall *

4/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

4/23 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

4/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

4/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

4/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

4/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

4/28 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

4/30 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

5/01 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt *

5/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

5/03 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon *

5/04 – Houston, TX @ Satellite *

5/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

5/07 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

5/08 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

5/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Coop *

5/10 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

5/11 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

* w/ Hatchie