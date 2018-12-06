Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Donald Glover, And More Receive Golden Globe Nominations

Film and television are audiovisual mediums, so naturally, the music world has an impact on the biggest movies and TV shows. That proved to be true this year when the nominees for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning.

The two most prominent music-focused films of 2018 are well represented among the nominees. A Star Is Born reeled in an impressive five nominations: Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Director for Bradley Cooper, Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for Lady Gaga, Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for Cooper, and Best Original Song for Gaga and Cooper’s “Shallow.” Meanwhile, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody scored nominations for Best Motion Picture — Drama and Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for Rami Melek.

Elsewhere in the nominations, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Black Panther song “All The Stars” got a nod for Best Original Song, as did Troye Sivan and Sigur Ròs leader Jónsi’s “Revelation” (from Boy Erased), Annie Lennox’s “Requiem For A Private War” (from A Private War), and Dolly Parton’s “Girl In The Movies” (from Dumplin’).

Let’s not forget Donald Glover: He was nominated for Best Television Performance by an Actor – Musical/Comedy for his work on Atlanta.

Check out the music-related nominations below, and find the full list of Golden Globes nominees here.

