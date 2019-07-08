Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X had a mission: On July 1, he responded to a tweet from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, “teach me how to make paninis while i’m still london.” In under 20 minutes, Ramsay indicated his happiness to oblige, tweeting back, “Name the day…” A couple days later, Lil Nas X tweeted, “y’all not gone believe who finna hop on panini.” Instead of a remix, though, he was actually teasing culinary pursuits with Ramsay, as he later shared photos of them holding weaponry and paninis, writing, “me & @gordonramsay made paninis.”

The “Old Town Road” rapper has been great at achieving his goals lately, so now, there is video of this panini summit, as Ramsay filmed the whole thing and put it on his YouTube channel. The pair met up at Ramsay’s Lucky Cat Restaurant in London, where the two became acquainted and then quickly made their way to the kitchen. Ramsay decided to put an Asian spin on their paninis, as they used ingredients like baobab buns and kimchi. As the paninis cooked in the press, Ramsay and Lil Nas X headed to choose their literal weapons of choice to cut their sandwiches, so if you’ve ever wanted to see Lil Nas X use an axe to cut a panini, now’s your chance.

