Getty Image

With two major music festivals now taking place yearly in New York City, the battle for dominance has been hard fought. And though there are some rumors that Panorama might not return in 2019 (though this has yet to be confirmed either way), Governors Ball is back with another round of strong acts. But perhaps the biggest story is again who is not on the lineup, with Kanye West notably absent after revealing he was done playing music festivals just days ago. West had widely been rumored to be headlining the event and was even teased by the festival (in what would have marked his first time back since being rained out in 2016), but it looks like things have moved on without him.

Following a year that offered up Eminem, Jack White, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Travis Scott as headliners, 2019 edition will bring Tyler, The Creator, Florence And The Machine, and The Strokes as headliners to Randall’s Island when the festival commences from May 31-June 2. The Strokes, for their part, are headlining for the third time since 2014.

In addition, the festival has a formidable undercard to offer. Friday will bring Lil Wayne, Brockhampton, Mitski, Blood Orange, The Internet, and Jorja Smith to the festival. Saturday for their part offers up The 1975, Major Lazer, Kacey Musgraves, Vince Staples, Playboi Carti, and King Princess. Closing out the event on Sunday will be SZA, Nas, Beast Coast (a collaborative project between Flatbush Zombies and Joey Badass), Noname, Charli XCX, and Soccer Mommy. Check out the full poster below .

Governors Ball

Tickets for Governors Ball 2019 are now on sale with special “Announce Day” pricing. Buy them here.