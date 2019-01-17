Getty Image

When it comes to the Grammy Awards, the trophies themselves are just one part of the proceedings (albeit a major one). The ceremony is usually pretty long, and a good chunk of that time is filled with performances. The announcement of the 2019 Grammy nominees gave a solid hint at who could be taking the stage during the ceremony on February 10, and now the Recording Academy has confirmed some of the folks who will be performing this year. The Academy just announced the “first group of artists” who will perform, and the list includes Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves.

Cardi B was one of the most-nominated artists this year, with five total nods, for Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Rap Album, Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Rap Performance. Meanwhile, this is the first year Post Malone has been nominated for a Grammy, and he earned four nominations. As for Monáe, she was part of the on-air team that announced the major category nominations live on CBS This Morning, and she had an emotional and memorable reaction to finding out that her album Dirty Computer earned a nod for Album Of The Year.

