In just a little over a week, Chicago synth-rock duo Grapetooth will drop their debut, self-titled album on the world. It’s one of the most gorgeous and evocative releases of 2018, filled with 10 wildly eclectic tracks. One of the best of the bunch, however, is a song called “Blood,” the video for which the band has decided to share today.

Opening with a seizure warning, it quickly devolves into a vibrant blue dance party with singer Clay Frankel and keyboard master Chris Bailoni singing the songs opening verse straight into the camera. From there, the clip includes scenes of the duo walking down an abandoned Chicago road, making a phone call on some far off train tracks, traipsing through the woods, before intermittently cutting back to the party already in progress.

During my recent interview with the duo, they talked about the enthusiasm they’ve already engendered despite the fact they’ve only released a handful of singles thus far. “My friend was at a g*ddamn wedding in California and they walked down the damn aisle and ‘Violent’ was playing,” Frankel said, referring to the album’s opening track. “There was Grapetooth tattoos after the first song!”

Grapetooth’s self-titled debut album is set to drop on November 9 via Polyvinyl Records. You can pre-order it here, and check out their new single “Blood” in the video above.