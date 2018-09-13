Alex Hupp

Chicago has as vibrant a rock scene as any in the country right now. Every week it seems, a new band is popping out of the Windy City with a project of stunning musicianship, and heartfelt, emotive themes. One of the best of late, however, is Grapetooth, a duo comprised of Chris Bailoni and Clay Frankel. Their sound is hard to pin down because of it’s eclectic and evolving nature, but think of a happy medium between The Replacements and the War On Drugs. Layers of gorgeous synths married with a sneering, DIY punk rock sensibility and expressive pontifications on death and love.

Today, the duo have announced they’re dropping their self-titled debut album next month, on November 9 and have decided to share the latest single from that record, a funky, boozy, sepia-toned track titled “Red Wine.”

“Red Wine” comes hot on the heels of the band’s two previously released singles “Trouble” and perhaps the album’s best song “Violent.”

Grapetooth’s debut album is set to be released on November 9th Via Polyvinyl Record Co. You can check out the cover and tracklist below, and pre-order your copy of the record here.

Polyvinyl

Tracklist

1. “Violent”

2. “Red Wine”

3. “Trouble”

4. “Mile After Mile”

5. “Death”

6. “Imagine On”

7. “Hangover Sq.”

8. “Hallejuah”

9. “Blood”

10. “Together”