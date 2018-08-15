YouTube

Greta Van Fleet has quickly risen over the past year to become one of the most buzzed about rock bands in the world today. The release of their dual EP From the Fires last year caught a lot of people’s attention and whet a lot of appetites for more. Recently, the band shared the first single off their as-yet-untitled debut album, “When The Curtain Falls,” and today they decided to drop a new video for the song.

Set mostly in the desert, the guys in Greta Van Fleet rock out to the song while an increasingly cosmic and psychedelic elements come into play. Seeing as the clip was directed by Benjamin Kutsko, the acclaimed visual artist behind the film The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, this certainly makes a lot of sense. The band has drawn a lot of comparisons to Led Zeppelin in their sound, and the idea of incorporating a hooded figure on top of a mountain alá Jimmy Page’s fantasy sequence in that group’s 1976 concert film The Song Remains The Same, won’t do much to deter that.

2018 has already been a banner year for Greta Van Fleet, with well-received sets at Lollapalooza, an opening slot for Guns ‘N’ Roses in Europe, and a place on the lineup for Foo Fighters Cal Jam Festival. With a new album on the horizon, it looks like it can only get better from here.

Check out Greta Van Fleet’s “When The Curtain Falls” video above.