Travis Shinn

It didn’t take very long for Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet to rise to become one of the most buzzed about new bands we’ve seen in quite some time. After sharing the EPs Black Smoke Rising and From The Fires last year, they are prepared to take yet another leap in popularity with the release of their debut full-length album, Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, that is set to drop next week on October 19.

Looking to bring their bombastic, Led Zeppelin-esque sound to the masses, today the band have announced a slew of new tour dates that will keep them out on the road well into next Summer. Following a run through Australia and then the U.K., Greta Van Fleet will return to the U.S. for a month’s worth of shows, beginning with a performance in Miami, before moving up the coast, and culminating with a final show in Madison, Wisconsin.

Tickets to Greta Van Fleet’s newest tour dates go on sale Friday, October 12th at 10 a.m. local time. For more information visit their official website and check below to see all of the scheduled dates.

05/07 –- Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

05/09 –- Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

05/10 -– Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds

05/12 -– Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

05/13 -– Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

05/15 -– Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/16 -– Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

05/18 -– Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

05/21 — Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

05/22 — Rochester, NY @ The Dome

05/25 –- Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

05/28 –- Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

06/02 –- Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

06/04 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field