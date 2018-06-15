Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Grimes has always been the kind of artist who marches to the beat of her own drum. In fact, she explicitly lays that philosophy out in the opening to the new commercial for Apple Music. “I hate permission, you know? I don’t want permission. If I just want to drop something, I just drop it.”

In this case, she’s using the spot to give her fans a sneak peek at one of her newest musical compositions, a song titled “That’s What The Drugs Are For.” Given the truncated, one-minute long airtime, we don’t get to hear the song in its entirety, but what we do hear — snappy snare hits, low-end keyboard warbles, and buzzing synths over the top — is very enticing.

It’s been three years since Grimes dropped her last full-length project, the head-turning, K-Pop tinged masterpiece Art Angels, and it finally feels like she’s about to give us the follow-up. Her struggles with her label 4AD are well-documented at this point, with Grimes mentioning in an Instagram comment that she only has to deliver “One final album for my sh*t label and then my first album on a label of my choosing which I’m crazy stoked about.”

In the meantime, you can check out a preview of “That’s What The Drugs Are For” above.