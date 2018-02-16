A post shared by Grimezsz (@grimes) on Dec 17, 2017 at 4:21am PST

Grimes’ most recent album, Art Angels, came out in 2015, and if it was up to her, its follow-up would find its way into the world pretty soon. Based on her recent social media activity, though, it looks like she might not have enough say in the matter to make that so.

A couple weeks ago, she wrote on Twitter that he next album could be out this spring, but that fall is more “realistic.” As Consequence Of Sound notes, though, something must have happened between now and then, because Grimes seems a lot less optimistic about her next record. A Reddit user noticed yesterday that Grimes had updated the Instagram photo at the top of this post, which was uploaded on December 17th, to read, “welp no music any time soon after all music industry is trash.” The post’s caption has since been removed.

She then took to Twitter to clarify what she meant (some of those posts have also been deleted). One user speculated that Grimes’ album has been delayed “because of label/management reasons,” to which Grimes responded, “no problems w management.” In fact, Grimes had a lot of praise for Roc Nation, with which she signed in 2013, writing in a pair of now-deleted tweets: