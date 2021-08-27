Eminem‘s Shady Records has had a bumpy go of it over the years, as the label’s head honcho’s star power seemingly overpowered the shine from every new member of the roster, from Cashin and Stat Quo to Slaughterhouse and Yelawolf. Lately, though, it seems that the imprint has regrouped somewhat, recruiting members of Buffalo-based Griselda Records, Compton’s Westside Boogie, and most recently, Atlanta rapper Grip, who released his debut album for the label, I Died For This!?, today.

Naturally, Eminem appears on the album to show his newest artist some support, delivering a rapid-fire verse full of sage advice for the younger rapper. To be honest, it’s probably one of Em’s most coherent and focused verses in years, and you love to see him showing support for an up-and-coming prospect rather than trying to compete with him. “No pun intended, but GRIP, hold on to this moment,” he advises. “‘Cause soon as you reach the top, they gon’ want you to fall from it.”

It’s similar to Em’s progress on the “Side B” deluxe version of Music To Be Murdered By and his recent “Killer” remix featuring Cordae and Jack Harlow. He’s taking a longer view of the rap game — even though he still finds time to give the long-dead Autotune horse a couple more kicks for some reason — and as for Grip? Not only is his career in good hands, but he’s also showing he’s got the talent to take it far into the future, big-name co-signs or not.

Listen to Grip’s “Walkthrough!” featuring Eminem above.

I Died For This!? is out now via Shady Records. Get it here.