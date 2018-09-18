Tom Hines

In case you haven’t heard, The Hollywood Bowl is a pretty beloved venue. Earlier this year, it won the award for the Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue at the 29th Annual Pollstar Awards for the 14th year in a row. Aside from the place itself being wonderful, great acts consistently perform there; For example, it’s where Tom Petty gave his last ever performance.

The Hollywood Bowl also has a knack for hosting shows with multiple exemplary performers on the same night. In June, Flying Lotus, Little Dragon, and Badbadnotgood were on the same bill. This past weekend, it was The War On Drugs and Alvvays. There’s a treat this upcoming weekend, too: The final show of the 2018 KCRW’s World Festival features Grizzly Bear, TV On The Radio, and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and it goes down on Saturday, September 23 at 7 p.m.

Grizzly Bear is touring in support of their 2017 major label debut album Painted Ruins. Meanwhile, TV On The Radio is working on the follow-up to their 2014 album Seeds, and are even expected to perform new songs this weekend. Opening the evening is Smith, whose most recent album, The Kid, was released in 2017.

Learn more about the show and get tickets here.