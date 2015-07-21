RIP Grooveshark Co-Founder Josh Greenberg, 1987-2015

07.21.15 3 years ago 2 Comments
grooveshark-josh-greenberg

Josh Greenberg — the 28-year old co-founder and CTO of the controversial music-streaming site Grooveshark — was found dead in his Florida home on Sunday. According to the Gainesville Sun, the police stated there was “no evidence of foul play or suicide” and Greenberg’s mother further added that her son did not have any health issues that contributed to his untimely death.

Back in April, the popular music-streaming site — which was originally created in 2006 by Josh Greenberg and fellow University of Florida student Sam Tarantino — shut down due to a barrage of legal trouble as multiple record labels filed suit over a massive amount of copyright infringement.

(Via The Gainesville Sun)

