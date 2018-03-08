Grouper’s Gloomy New Piano-Laced Single ‘Parking Lots’ Introduces A New Album

The ambient dream-pop project of Liz Harris, are gearing up to release a new album. Grid Of Points will be out next month on 4/27, and in advance of that Harris has shared a new song from the record called “Parking Lots.” This follows up her most recent release, a 7-inch pegged to last year’s winter solstice. Though she’s released ten albums before this one, she still manages to find ways to make “Parking Lots” sound new, situating it primarily in piano, and adding her signature, wispy vocals and cloudy production to the mix.

Written after Harris traveled to Wyoming to work on art and music, the record is a suite of songs that lean toward the skeletal, and are mostly focused around piano melodies. According to a press release from her label, they gesture toward the spaces between things, and what might be missing, as the album title implies.

Here’s what Harris has to say about the album:

“Grid Of Points is a set of songs for piano and voice. I wrote these songs over a week and a half; they stopped abruptly when I was interrupted by a high fever. Though brief, it is complete. The intimacy and abbreviation of this music allude to an essence that the songs lyrics speak more directly of. The space left after matter has departed, a stage after the characters have gone, the hollow of some central column, missing.”

Listen to the track above and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. “The Races”

2. “Parking Lot”

3. “Driving”

4. “Thanksgiving Song”

5. “Birthday Song”

6. “Blouse”

7. “Breathing”

Grid Of Points is out 4/27 via kranky records. Pre-order it here.