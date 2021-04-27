Guapdad 4000 Adds A Flirtatious Verse To Sainvil’s Amorous ‘Ashley’ Video

Alama Records R&B singer Sainvil has been steadily building an audience since being signed to the label in 2019 — becoming the label’s first R&B singer in the process. His latest single “Ashley” may help kick his recognition up a notch thanks to its bootylicious video and a timely appearance from guest rapper Guapdad 4000, who’s in the midst of a breakout of his own after releasing the heartfelt album 1176 with Illmind.

Sainvil explained the inspiration behind his new single in a press release, saying, “I named the song after a crush I had on a gorgeous girl named Ashley when I was a kid. This song is about appreciating and uplifting the Queens that teach, love, protect, and fight for us Black men. Something they can have fun getting dressed to all summer, but ultimately celebrates and disarms colorist notions among a group of beautiful people.”

Guapdad, meanwhile, has been enjoying an increased degree of attention thanks to his ode to his own heritage, “Chicken Adobo,” which compares a woman’s love to the heartwarming taste of a favorite Filipino dish.

Watch Sainvil’s “Ashley” video featuring Guapdad above.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.