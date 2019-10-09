With the release of City Girls member JT from prison Tuesday and her track “JT First Day Out” dropping, the “first day out” track debate has been reenergized once again, with the originator of the style weighing in via Instagram just hours after its release. Gucci Mane, whose “First Day Out” celebrated his own release from prison back in 2009, posted a throwback clip of his video with the caption, “No one will ever top Gucci’s ‘First Day Out,'” adding his own question: “So Guwop ain’t the GOAT?”

Unlike his debate with T.I., Gucci can be easily credited as the creator of the “first day out” genre. In the years since, rappers like Chief Keef, Tee Grizzley, Offset, and Kodak Black have all followed in Gucci’s footsteps with “First Day Out” tracks as well, in some cases garnering serious accolades; Tee Grizzley’s “First Day Out” went viral and made him one of 2017’s breakout stars. Gucci’s “First Day Out” has inspired numerous imitators, but clearly, he believes the original is the best.

Last week, Gucci released the track “Big Booty” with Megan Thee Stallion, while his next album Woptober II‘s set to release next week.

