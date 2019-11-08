Gucci Mane is currently promoting his 15th studio album, Woptober II, and it’s only right he bring his megawatt star power to the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with The Roots as backup. Dipped from sunglasses to socks in his namesake — rocking a natty, shorts-suit to show off those socks, naturally — Gucci glides back and forth across the stage as the audience screams for him like he’s Justin Bieber or some other such pop royalty.

Considering that the rapper actually collaborated with Bieber on his last album, Delusions Of Grandeur, which landed less than a year ago, maybe that has something to do with their enthusiasm. Or maybe it’s because he’s a near-20-year veteran of the rap game with hits spanning back to the mid-2000s, including his breakout hits “Icy” and “Freaky Gurl,” as well as trendsetting mixtape tracks like “First Day Out,” which have inspired an entire family tree of trap rappers, all of whom view Gucci as something of a grandiose godfather to their sound. He’s more than happy to extend his graces, appearing on tracks with pretty much every new rapper to come out in the last decade.

Gucci also took a moment during his interview with Fallon to rap a trap version of the University of Texas Austin fight song, “The Eyes Of Texas.” Check that out below.

Woptober II is out now via Atlantic Recording Corporation. Get it here.

