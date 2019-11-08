Music

Gucci Mane Delivers An Electrifying Performance Of ‘Move Me’ With The Roots On ‘The Tonight Show’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Gucci Mane is currently promoting his 15th studio album, Woptober II, and it’s only right he bring his megawatt star power to the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with The Roots as backup. Dipped from sunglasses to socks in his namesake — rocking a natty, shorts-suit to show off those socks, naturally — Gucci glides back and forth across the stage as the audience screams for him like he’s Justin Bieber or some other such pop royalty.

Considering that the rapper actually collaborated with Bieber on his last album, Delusions Of Grandeur, which landed less than a year ago, maybe that has something to do with their enthusiasm. Or maybe it’s because he’s a near-20-year veteran of the rap game with hits spanning back to the mid-2000s, including his breakout hits “Icy” and “Freaky Gurl,” as well as trendsetting mixtape tracks like “First Day Out,” which have inspired an entire family tree of trap rappers, all of whom view Gucci as something of a grandiose godfather to their sound. He’s more than happy to extend his graces, appearing on tracks with pretty much every new rapper to come out in the last decade.

Gucci also took a moment during his interview with Fallon to rap a trap version of the University of Texas Austin fight song, “The Eyes Of Texas.” Check that out below.

Woptober II is out now via Atlantic Recording Corporation. Get it here.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter
×