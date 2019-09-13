The grind never stops for Gucci Mane. Already this summer, Guwop made delivery of his fourteenth studio album Delusions Of Grandeur, which include the tracks “Love Thru The Computer” with Justin Bieber and Meek Mill on “Backwards.” The project made its debut at the top of the Billboard 200 charts upon release and now the Wopster is unleashing even more new music before 2019 comes to a close.

Gucci’s latest track is titled “Richer Than Errybody” and includes a blazing feature from platinum-selling rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again and a fresh verse from 2019 XXL Freshman DaBaby. The rambunctious cut leads with Gucci Mane chanting its extremely catchy hook, “One brick he think he richer than errybody, two bricks he think he richer than errybody,” before YoungBoy settles in and handles the beat with his own verse.

Even though Gucci just released an album in June, “Richer Than Errybody” may be an indication that another full-length album from the Atlanta trap star may be on the way.

Meanwhile, YoungBoy is enjoying his new-found freedom after being released from a 90-day jail sentence at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison back in August. Earlier this week, the 19-year-old rapper dropped the music video for his song “Self Control” which opens with an intimate reunion with his family the moment he got released from the facility.

DaBaby is nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video for “Suge” and Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Watch the lyric video for Gucci Mane’s “Richer Than Errybody” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and DaBaby up top.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.