GUEST PFT COMMENTARY: The Five Songs That No One Should Ever Cover, Ever

Every now and then a commenter will rise from the ranks of the internet comments toilet bowl after demonstrating that he’s one of the biggest, baddest turds around, a floater that simply can’t be flushed, and attention must be paid. PFT Commenter is such an unflushable turd. You’ve probably read his scorching HOT TAKES at places like Kissing Suzy Kolber and SB Nation; he also hosts an OpieRadio podcast called “The Steam Room.” And while he usually reserves his white-hot commentary for football, there are times when he simply cannot not weigh in with an opinion on something. Smash Mouth’s cover of David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” is such a time.
This afternoon I was made aware of quite possibly, the best cover song of all time. Some might point to Joe Cocker covering the Beatles or Jimmy Hendrixes pre-hip-hop take on Bob Dylans “All Along the Watchtower,” but for my money it just dosent get any better then this Smash Mouth version of David Bowies “Under Pressure,” released just this week in honor of his passing.
Its great to see Smash Mouth getting back to there roots of covering other peoples music instead of just basicaly rerecording 5 versions of Astrolounge every two years. But it’s the internet and we cant have nice things without some taste police stopping by and getting upset that the guy who looks like if you inflated David Bowie with a bycyle pump and made him the music equivilant of Shawn Bradley in Space Jam would have the balls to cover such a iconic song.
People have been jumping out of the woodwork saying that Smash Mouth covering David Bowie is like reading Rick Reilly editing a rewrite of Civil Disobedence. It made me think that even though I disgree on the qualty of this particular song, there should be some tunes that I would like to see get put on a “uncoverable” list, songs that bands are in no circumstances allowed to ever perform or record.
That said, here’s the top 5 songs in the entire history of music that should never be covered by anyone at any time ever. This list is final:
5. “Tutti Frutti” by Pat Boone
The song that invented rhythm & blues, and drove parents up the wall. Boone’s transcendent abilty as a artist to appeal to both black and white audiences through his colorful songwriting and infectious dance moves gave birth to the r&b genre, and spawned a generaton of copycats and souless wannabes from Ray Charles, to Robert Johnson. Heres a tip- if James Brown cant perform it half as well as the orignal then neither can you.
4. Beethovens 9th Symphony
The original deaf jam. Someone with 20/20 hearing playing this song is extremely ableist and incredibly problematic. The only people aloud to cover this song should be deaf themselves otherwise its like if you just won the gold medal in the Special Olympics for the mile run and then American Pharoah walks up, pisses on your good leg, and calls “next”. Beethoven was so deaf that when this song was orignally performed, the leader of the orchestra pulled a Lebron James/David Blatt scenario and told the rest of the musicans not to even bother following along with what there oblivous leader was doing because he was so out of rhythm. In fact they allways say that you should listen to music in the way the composer intended which is why hipsters buy Zepplin records and Grateful Dead only sounds good if your too stoned to turn it off- so technically only deaf people are the only ones who can truly apprecate this song anyways.
3. The Birthday Song
Aside from being a song that was basicaly invented so parents could brag to there friends about the time they had sex, this song is off limits for legal reasons. As anyone whose ever worked in a restauraunt can tell you, the hardass old bluehair piano dames that wrote this song dont fuck around with their BMI royalties. One time I worked as a bustboy at Chili’s and I slipped up and sang the Birthday song by accident instead of “Happy Happy Birthday Birthday” and the next day my grandma just happened to die in her sleep. She was absoluteley shaken to her core when she woke up.
2. “All Summer Long” by Kid Rock
First of all its allready probably the perfect song. Secondly it is a combination of the holy trinity of songwirting legends Lynyrd Skynyd, Warren Zevon, and Kid Rock. You dont just “cover” the New Testament, you have to be a King or running for President in order to be able to offer selective interpretations. Its a cover of two songs in one, and if you covered it yourself it would basicaly be a infinity mirror of Michigan southern rock music that you’d get lost in.
Also a challenge to get the lyrics “we were tyring funny things/ we were smokin funny things” out without a detactched sense of irony if your not someone who hasnt had the practice of singing the words “bawitdaba” thousands of times without laughing.
And the number one song of all time that no one should ever cover at any time is…
…
…
…
1. “Die Fahne Hoch,” the National Anthem of Nazi Germany
Kind of a no brainer, In My Opinon. The only time its approprate to EVER even considering performing this song is if you have Jewish friends. Full stop. Period. No exceptions.
Forget about the Marshall plan, one of the most effective things Germany did to rebuild& make people forget about that whole holocaust snafu thingamajig was banning their citizens from reading Mein Kampf or singing the old Anthem. Stopped common law Nazism dead in its tracks, and we need to remember all the sacrificies they’ve made to keep it buried. If not being aloud to sing this song at my works holloween party just as a joke to the accounting department is my cross to bear, then so be it. I will bear it with grace.
This is a work of satire, obviously.
IMO JJ Watt can cover any song he wants as long as he puts in the hard work and respects the troops
extremely ableist and incredibly problematic is also the name of Tom Hanks’s collection of home movies of his sons Colin and Chester, respectively.
And we have an early contender for comment of the year.
“Kissing Suzy Kolber”? I’m sorry, I’m not aware of this site. Was it ever on the Uproxx network? I don’t believe it ever existed. We have always been at war with Eurasia.
It starts that way and just goes on and on. Is anybody pprroofreading these things?
If you care more about SPELLING then you do about TELLING theres the door
It bums me out that you would have to put a satire warning at the bottom. I prefer to leave it alone and let idiots flounder.
It still snagged a couple peeps. See above ^^^
I didn’t see any Nickelback or Daughtry on this list…… your list is inaccurate
But is Pat boone elite?
How did Pat Boone lead to R&B knockoff Robert Johnson, when Boone was borne in 1934 and Johnson died in 1938. Meaning, in the two years Robert Johnson recorded music, Pat Boone www teaching him how to in a diaper? Respect the King of the Delta Blues.
I knew it was only a matter of time until someone brought up Robert Johnson.
I don’t think you can compare musicians of different eras. I mean sure, if Robert Johnson were in his prime today, he would still be a very good guitar player. But you take classic Robert Johnson through a time machine to now would he still measure up? I think not.
We just know so much more about guitar playing now than we did back then. Kids are getting into guitar programs as soon as they can walk. Also it’s MUCH more popular now than it was back in the Delta days. That means there is a wider base of musicians to build that mountain. Of coarse the peaks are higher. Nutrition. Musical science. We are on the shoulders of giants.
Not to mention that the rules of music have changed so much since Johnson’s time that it’s almost a completely different artform now. Did RJ have tremolo picking? What about the rising action of today’s EDM? Would Johnson even know what to do with that?
The equipment is radically different now too. Wah-wah pedals and whammy bars. Multi-track recording and sweet double bass blast beats. Could he keep up with all that?
And I don’t even want to get into the issue of PEDs. All I’m going to say is that in Johnson’s time there were no tests to see if you had sold your soul to the Devil for world class guitar skills. And that’s all I have to say about that.
RJ was great for his day but you cannot and should not compare different eras.
Kind of a coincidence if you ask me…know who else was a big fan of music from the 1930s? See number 1 above.
@Nice Beaver – I feel like this response was written on a bar napkin, then translated to a google doc, then waited there for several years until someone on Uproxx mentioned RJ. Go buy a powerball ticket is what I’m saying.
