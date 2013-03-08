GWAR Is Selling BBQ Sauce Made Out Of The ‘Blood Of Really Hot Chicks’

It’s been an exceptionally good week for fans of musicians talking about bodily fluids and blood. First, Andrew W.K. became the face of Playtex’s Fresh + Sexy pre-/post-sex wipes, and today comes word that GWAR, the masked (for a good reason) creatures from Hell, a.k.a Richmond, Virgina *shudder*, will soon be selling their own line of barbeque sauce. Made out of the “blood of really hot chicks.” According to the band’s Facebook, via Pitch:

Antarctic metal monsters GWAR are kicking off their spring run of dates with a special “Meat and Meet” at Grinders in Kansas City, MO. The “Meat and Meet” is scheduled for Monday April 8th from 6-8 PM. This event is not only for GWAR to drink and eat themselves into a bloated coma with their legions of slavering fans, but to announce and introduce their brand-new and 100% edible “GWAR-B-Q” sauce, personally created for human consumption by none other than GWAR’s guitar player, Balsac, the Jaws of Death.

“This new taste sensation is mostly made out of the blood of really hot chicks”, explained the surprisingly cordial space-barbarian. “It was a terrible waste of fine ass, but ultimately worth it because this sauce is absolutely delicious!” (Via)