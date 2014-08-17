Gwar’s Oderus Urungus Was Laid To Rest With A Viking Funeral

Getty Image

Dave Brockie, the lead demon singer of GWAR who went by Oderus Urungus, passed away in March, but it wasn’t until last night that he was OFFICIALLY laid to rest in the most metal way possible: with a viking funeral outside a barbeque restaurant. And not just any BBQ joint, but GWAR’S BBQ joint, Gwar-B-Q, at Hadad’s Lake in Richmond, Virginia. Loudwire has the report.

Randy Blythe of Lamb of God was among those who eulogized Dave Brockie. The rocker, who also spoke at the private memorial earlier this year, opened by stating, “Dave is the only motherf*cker I know who has to get put away twice. He’s too big for one f*cking funeral.” (Via)

Blythe later shared the following message on Instagram:

Tonight we sent Oderus home in a fitting manner at the public memorial for Dave Brockie. A blazing Viking ship with Oderus laid out in it, the cuttlefish pointing proudly straight up. Watching my friend Dave’s costume go up in flames in front of a thousand fans was so much more intense for me than the private memorial for friends & family we had April Fool’s Day. I spoke at both of them, as GWAR asked me to, & both times as I spoke I was sad. But watching his alter-ego burn tore me up way more than the first memorial, maybe because there was Dave, the human who was my friend who just “left us”- I never saw his body- & then there was Oderus, who was something entirely else. To watch his stage gear burn was like watching part of my life literally go up in flames. I was sobbing my eyes out as I took this photo. It was just a super-intense moment. Very beautiful, but overwhelming. Fly free, Oderus- you are missed. (Via)

That would make for a really good metal album cover.

Via Loudwire