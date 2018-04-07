Watch Haim And Lizzo Cover Legendary 90’s Duet ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Live In Seattle

04.07.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Sometimes there is a reflexively cynical reaction to rock and indie bands covering RnB or hip-hop songs. But irony is dead, long live love. And a true love of the material seems to be what was on display in Seattle as soft rock sisters Haim were joined on stage by hip-hop vocalist Lizzo to do a poignant cover of Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” from 1998. The song itself has been a mainstay of proms, weddings, top 40, and RnB stations basically since it’s release which is no surprise since the single alone sold 2,591,000 copies the year of it’s release.

The above video was uploaded by the official Haim account and re-tweeted by Lizzo almost immediately after the performance to the surprise of many fans. The coolest thing about the performance besides the actual performance might be that the band thanked super fan @allisonmak for providing them with the suggestion to do the song in the first place. Mak admitted on her own timeline that she basically trolled the band into doing the set list of her dreams.

Another heartwarming tale of the internet breaking reality, in a good way.

