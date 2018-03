Tonje Thilesen

Half Waif (real name Nandi Rose Plunkett) has shown already that she’s a fan of slow-burning, electronica-tinged indie pop, since “Keep It Out,” her introduction to her upcoming album Lavender, was just that. Now Plunkett is back with another immersive track called “Torches,” which picks up the tempo and spends most of its three minutes building up to a smoldering crescendo.