Halle Bailey shouldered the life-changing role of Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, which premiered in theaters this May and might soon hit streaming. Bailey often spoke about the racist backlash she faced as a Black woman portraying the character, choosing to focus on the Black representation she was providing for kids like this adorable four-year-old.

Now, Bailey is showcasing her resilience in a different way. On Monday, July 31, she posted a teaser video of her forthcoming debut solo single, “Angel,” to be released this Friday, August 4.

“Angels make a way somehow. Friday,” she captioned it.

The video is filled with throwback home video footage that shows Bailey progressively growing up — from an infant in a car seat to a young girl being thrilled to receive an electric guitar and showing someone an angel charm on her bracelet.

As a cover star for Essence last year, Bailey admitted she was “so nervous to do something on my own” in relation to taking on the role of Ariel because she didn’t know whether she could do something without Chlöe, her sister with whom she shined in the power duo Chloe X Halle.

Bailey teased her future venture into solo music, saying, “Seeing how Chlöe’s navigated stepping out on her own is so inspiring to me.” Chlöe released her debut solo album, In Pieces, this spring.

“My angel forever and always [hearts-as-eyes emoji],” Chlöe posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m so proud of you sis. cannot wait, I love this song sm.”