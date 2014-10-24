You Can Download The New Run The Jewels Album For Free Now

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.24.14 3 Comments

Good news: the new Run the Jewels album, RTJ2, featuring guest appearances from Zack de la Rocha, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, and Gangsta Boo, was early-released this morning. A free download link can be found in El-P’s tweet below. Great news: we’re now that much closer to Meow the Jewels.

Early favorite: “Lie, Cheat, Steal.” This will change five more times today.

