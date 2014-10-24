You Can Download The New Run The Jewels Album For Free Now

Good news: the new Run the Jewels album, RTJ2, featuring guest appearances from Zack de la Rocha, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, and Gangsta Boo, was early-released this morning. A free download link can be found in El-P’s tweet below. Great news: we’re now that much closer to Meow the Jewels.
Early favorite: “Lie, Cheat, Steal.” This will change five more times today.
[31.media.tumblr.com]
Are you just going to post the Meow The Jewels cover whenever you can? I’m fully behind it, but I took me a second since TSS already posted this with the regular RTJ2 cover.
Also, I’m on my third listen already. Fuckboys can piss off.
Download #SQUAD single @livineazyy ft @Lightbub and @laythagreat “Need” from @livineazyy EP “Higher Than A Hippie In A Helicopter” for free! At officialSquadMusic.Bandcamp.com or get the full album on iTunes. Go get it! #SQUAD